Japan's Daiichi Sankyo halts trials of existing drug for COVID-19 treatment

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Tuesday it was halting development of an existing drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

TOKYO, June 15 (Reuters) - Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co 4568.T said on Tuesday it was halting development of an existing drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

Daiichi Sankyo in March started a clinical trial in Japan of an inhaled form of nafamostat mesylate with COVID-19 patients. The company said in a statement it was discontinuing the trial without citing a reason. The Nikkei newspaper reported that there were safety concerns.

Nafamostat is used in the treatment of pancreatitis and has antiviral properties.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, editing by Louise Heavens)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More