Japan's Daihatsu broke side collision test procedures for some Toyota cars

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd on Friday admitted to violating side collision test procedures for some models it made for parent company Toyota Motor Corp 7203.T, saying it would investigate the issue to find out what happened.

The issue prompted a rare apology from Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda, who said it affected Toyota as it concerned a Toyota-brand passenger car.

"We'll proceed with a detailed investigation from here on, but promise to decisively understand what happened at the site, investigate the true intentions and sincerely work to prevent a recurrence," Toyoda told reporters.

Daihatsu said more than 88,000 vehicles were affected and that, after finding out about the issue through a whistleblower report, it promptly reported it to inspection and certification authorities and stopped shipments.

The affected models include Toyota Yaris Ativs made in Thailand from last August, and Perodua Axias manufactured in Malaysia starting from February, the company said in a statement.

"Daihatsu has confirmed that in side collision tests ... the inside lining of the front seat door was improperly modified, and that there was a violation of the side collision test procedures and methods stipulated by regulations," the statement said.

Of the 88,000-plus vehicles, some 76,000 were Yaris Ativs mainly bound for Thailand, Mexico and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Daihatsu said, and about 11,800 Perodua Axias destined for Malaysia.

The company said it would conduct fresh tests for the four models in the presence of inspection and certification authorities.

"If it is confirmed that the side impact performance (of the vehicles) complies with regulations, we will resume shipment," it said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Maki Shiraki Editing by Mark Potter)

