Japan's Cosmo Oil restarts 86,000 bpd CDU at Yokkaichi refinery after maintenance

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan's Cosmo Oil, a unit of Cosmo Energy Holdings Co Ltd 5021.T, restarted the 86,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its Yokkaichi refinery in central Japan on Sept. 28 after short-term maintenance, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The maintenance was conducted from Sept. 23, she said.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kim Coghill)

