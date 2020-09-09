Japan's core machinery orders rise 6.3% m/m in July

Contributor
Daniel Leussink Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Toru Hanai / Reuters

Japan's core machinery orders rose 6.3% in July from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, offering some relief from a recent weakness in capital spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 6.3% in July from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, offering some relief from a recent weakness in capital spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a 1.9% gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those for ships and electricity, were down 16.2% in July, versus a 18.3% drop seen by economists, it showed.

To view the full table, go to the Cabinet Office website at:

https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink; +81-3-4563-2747))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More