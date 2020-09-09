Japan's core machinery orders rise 6.3% m/m in July

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 6.3% in July from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, offering some relief from a recent weakness in capital spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The increase in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with a 1.9% gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those for ships and electricity, were down 16.2% in July, versus a 18.3% drop seen by economists, it showed.

