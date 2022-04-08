Japan's consumer confidence worsens in March - govt

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence index fell for a third month in March, the government said on Friday, despite the government's lifting of COVID-19 curbs across the country late in the month.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 32.8 in March, down from 35.2 in February.

The government downgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying weak movements were observed.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

