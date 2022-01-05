Japan's consumer confidence slightly worsens in Dec - govt

Contributor
Kaori Kaneko Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's consumer confidence fell slightly in December, the government said on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases started rising towards the end of the month.

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence fell slightly in December, the government said on Wednesday, as domestic COVID-19 cases started risingtowards the end of the month.

A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 39.1 in December, compared with 39.2 in November.

That marked the index's first fall in four months.

The government kept its assessment of the sentiment index unchanged, saying there were continued signs of improvement.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Writing by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters