Japan's consumer confidence rises in March - govt

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan's consumer confidence improved in March, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, even as a recent resurgence in the coronavirus cases clouds the outlook.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, stood at 36.1 in March after a revised 33.9 in February.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

