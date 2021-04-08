Japan's consumer confidence rises in March - govt

Japan's consumer confidence improved in March, a Cabinet Office survey showed on Thursday, even as a recent resurgence in the coronavirus cases clouds the outlook.

The survey's sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, stood at 36.1 in March after a revised 33.9 in February.

