Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via over $1 bln SPAC merger

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc will list in New York through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc in a $1.25 billion deal, it said on Tuesday.

