Japan's Coincheck to list on Nasdaq via over $1 bln SPAC merger

March 22 (Reuters) - Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck Inc will list in New York through a merger with special purpose acquisition company Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc THCP.O in a $1.25 billion deal, it said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

