Japan's Chugai applies for approval of antibody treatment for COVID-19

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co 4519.T said on Tuesday it applied for regulatory approval in Japan of an antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The filing is for the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab and is based on results from a global phase III study and a phase I trial in Japan. Chugai in December in-licensed the drug from Roche ROG.S, which has a controlling stake in the Japanese company.

