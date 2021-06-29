ROG

Japan's Chugai applies for approval of antibody treatment for COVID-19

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co 4519.T said on Tuesday it applied for regulatory approval in Japan of an antibody treatment for COVID-19.

The filing is for the antibody cocktail casirivimab and imdevimab and is based on results from a global phase III study and a phase I trial in Japan. Chugai in December in-licensed the drug from Roche ROG.S, which has a controlling stake in the Japanese company.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, editing by Louise Heavens)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

