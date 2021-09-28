AP

Japan's Chubu Electric to buy 20% stake in Vietnam renewable energy firm Bitexco

Yuka Obayashi Reuters
TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co Inc 9502.T said on Tuesday it will buy a 20% stake in Vietnamese renewable energy company Bitexco Power Corp for an undisclosed sum, to gain a foothold in the growing market and expand its portfolio of green energy.

The move comes a day after its joint venture with Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc 9501.T, JERA, said it will invest $1.58 billion to take a 27% stake in Aboitiz Power Corp AP.PS in the Philippines to boost its presence in the country where power demand is growing.

