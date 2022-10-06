Japan's Chubu Electric plans to invest $690 mln in Toshiba -Nikkei

Japanese power utility Chubu Electric Power Co plans to invest up to 100 billion yen ($690 million) in Toshiba Corp as part of a consortium with private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

TOKYO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Japanese power utility Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T plans to invest up to 100 billion yen ($690 million) in Toshiba Corp 6502.T as part of a consortium with private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

Financial services company Orix Corp 8591.T is also considering a 100 billion yen investment, the Nikkei said, without saying where it got the information.

($1 = 144.9700 yen)

