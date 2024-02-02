News & Insights

Japan's Chubu Electric buys into Dutch offshore wind farm

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

February 02, 2024 — 04:09 am EST

Written by Katya Golubkova for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Chubu Electric Power Co Inc 9502.T has agreed to buy a 30% stake in Ecowende C.V., which is developing an offshore wind farm in Netherlands, in its first direct participation in an offshore wind project abroad, it said in a statement on Friday.

Chubu Electric said it is buying the stake from Dutch utility Eneco for an undisclosed sum and is developing the project together with Shell SHEL.L. The project's planned capacity is 760 megawatts and it is to be launched in 2026.

After the deal, Shell will hold a 60% stake followed by Chubu with 30% stake and Eneco with the remaining 10% stake, according to Chubu's statement.

Japan's Mitsubishi 8058.T owns an 80% stake in Eneco and Chubu controls the rest of the company.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

