Japan's cellphone carriers have more room to cut charges - govt spokesman

Japan's top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday the country's carriers have more room to cut cellphone charges, voicing hopes they "actively" look for ways to do so.

The comment by Chief Cabinet Secretary Kato came after the Nikkei newspaper reported that SoftBank Corp 9434.T is considering a new mobile plan offering lower cellphone charges.

