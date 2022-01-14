Japan's Canon eyes shutting China camera factory

Japan's Canon Inc said on Friday it was considering shutting a factory in Zhuhai, southern China, which mainly makes compact digital cameras amid a shrinking market for such devices.

A company spokesperson declined to give details of employee numbers and production levels at the plant.

