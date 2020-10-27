Japan's cabinet approves plan for free COVID-19 vaccines

Contributor
Rocky Swift Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Japan's cabinet approved a plan on Tuesday to use public funds to provide novel coronavirus vaccines to the public for free.

Changes attribution in second paragraph

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Japan's cabinet approved a plan on Tuesday to use public funds to provide novel coronavirus vaccines to the public for free.

The plan also calls for the government to bear the cost of any health damage caused by a vaccine, according to a document posted on the health ministry's website.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to provide enough vaccines for the coronavirus for the public by mid-2021. Japan has struck deals for hundreds of millions of doses from companies including AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Andrew Heavens, Robert Birsel)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More