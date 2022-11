TOKYO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet approved a second supplementary budget on Tuesday for this fiscal year to fund an economic stimulus package, backed by extra new debt, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said.

