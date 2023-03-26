Japan's business services prices rise 1.8% yoy in Feb - BOJ

March 26, 2023 — 08:07 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japan's business-to-business services prices rose 1.8% in February from a year earlier, accelerating the pace of increase for a second straight month in a sign inflationary pressure was broadening, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed on Monday.

The year-on-year rise in the services producer price index, which measures the prices companies charge each other for services, followed a 1.6% increase in January, the data showed.

