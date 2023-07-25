News & Insights

Japan's business services inflation slows in June

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

July 25, 2023 — 08:05 pm EDT

Written by Leika Kihara for Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's business-to-business service inflation slowed in June, data showed on Wednesday, suggesting that companies remained slow in passing on rising labour costs despite a tight job market.

The services produce price index, which measures the prices companies charge each other for services, rose 1.2% in June from a year earlier, Bank of Japan (BOJ) data showed, slowing from a revised 1.7% gain in May.

The data comes ahead of the central bank's closely watched meeting which concludes on Friday, when the board will release fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.