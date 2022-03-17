Japan's Bridgestone reports ransomware attack at U.S. subsidiary

Japanese tyre manufacture Bridgestone Corp on Friday said its U.S. subsidiary has suffered a ransomware attack, just weeks after suppliers of automaker Toyota Motor Corp reported similar attacks.

Bridgestone in a statement said third-party unauthorised access was made at Bridgestone Americas on Feb. 27, prompting it to shut down its computer network. It said it later reconnected the network after a comprehensive security check.

An investigation later determined the incident to be a ransomware attack, Bridgestone said.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Toyota's main supplier, Denso Corp 6902.T, detected unauthorised access via a ransomware attack at a group company that handles sales and engineering in Germany.

Another Toyota supplier was hit by a cyberattack late last month, prompting Japan's largest automaker to shut down domestic production for one day on March 1, affecting output of around 13,000 vehicles.

