Japan's biggest banks to raise housing loan rates after BOJ's policy tweak

December 30, 2022 — 01:24 am EST

Written by Ritsuko Shimizu for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Japan's three biggest banks said on Friday they would raise interest rates for housing loans for next month, reflecting the Bank of Japan's tweak in its ultra-loose policy.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, the main banking unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 8316.T, will raise 10-year fixed-rate loans by 0.26 percentage point to 3.79%, while that rate for Mizuho Bank, the main banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group 8411.T, will be 3.50%, up by 0.3 percentage point.

Mitsubishi UFJ Bank, the main banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 8306.T, will raise the rate by 0.18 percentage point to 3.7%.

Each bank has special loan programs for selected customers so their rates will be lower, with Sumitomo Mitsui charging 1.14%, Mizuho 1.60% and Mitsubishi UFJ 1.05%.

Japan's central bank surprised the market last week by raising the cap on 10-year bond yield to 0.5% from 0.25%.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

((junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.