Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ reports 70% dive in Q1 profit

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, on Tuesday reported a 70.3% plunge in first-quarter net profit due to a one-off loss related to the sale of MUFG Union Bank.

Mitsubishi UFJ, which owns 21.5% of Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley MS.N, reported net profit of 113.7 billion yen ($869.1 million) for the April-June period, against 383.1 billion yen a year earlier.

The Japanese bank maintained its full-year profit forecast of one trillion yen, a 12% drop from the previous year when it posted a record profit. The outlook compared with an average forecast of 1.05 trillion yen from 13 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 130.8300 yen)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

