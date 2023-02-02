US Markets
MS

Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ reports 61% drop in Q3 profit

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

February 02, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T on Thursday reported a 61.2% drop in third-quarter net profit due to a loss related to the sale of U.S. unit MUFG Union Bank, which would be mostly offset by an accounting profit in the fourth quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ, which owns about 22% of Morgan Stanley MS.N, posted a net profit of 343.2 billion yen ($2.67 billion) for the October-December period, against 289.0 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters' calculations based on nine-month cumulative figures disclosed in a filing.

Japan's largest lender by assets maintained its full-year profit forecast of 1 trillion yen, a 12% drop from the previous year when it posted a record profit. The outlook compared with an average forecast of 1.05 trillion yen from 11 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 128.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.