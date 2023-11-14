Japan's biggest bank Mitsubishi UFJ reports 3-fold jump in Q2 profit

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.T, Japan's largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit jumped more than three times from a year earlier.

Mitsubishi UFJ posted net profit of 368.89 billion yen ($2.43 billion) for July-September, against 117.41 billion yen a year earlier, when it suffered an accounting loss related to the sale of U.S. unit MUFG Union Bank, according to Reuters calculations based on six-month cumulative figures disclosed in a filing.

The Japanese bank kept its profit forecast at 1.3 trillion yen, compared with an average forecast of 1.374 trillion yen from 13 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.

($1 = 151.6300 yen)

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Tom Hogue)

