Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged ahead of auction

Contributor
Tokyo markets team Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) was unchanged on Wednesday, as investors awaited results of a 20-year bonds auction on Thursday, while yields on longer dated bonds tracked overnight declines in U.S. Treasury yields.

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) was unchanged on Wednesday, as investors awaited results of a 20-year bonds auction on Thursday, while yields on longer dated bonds tracked overnight declines in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.050%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.425% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.665%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC also fell one basis point to 0.730%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.115% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was also flat at minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.03 point to 151.68, with a trading volume of 12,818 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters