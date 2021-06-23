Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield unchanged ahead of auction

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) was unchanged on Wednesday, as investors awaited results of a 20-year bonds auction on Thursday, while yields on longer dated bonds tracked overnight declines in U.S. Treasury yields.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC was flat at 0.050%.

The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.425% and the 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.665%.

The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC also fell one basis point to 0.730%.

The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was unchanged at minus 0.115% and the five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC was also flat at minus 0.100%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.03 point to 151.68, with a trading volume of 12,818 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

