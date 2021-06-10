Japan's benchmark 10-year bond yield touches 5-month low

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds fell on Thursday to its lowest in nearly five months, following a retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, while strong response to a domestic liquidity auction lifted investor sentiment.

The liquidity auction held by Japan's finance ministry received bids worth 4.42 times, higher than a bid-cover-ratio of 4.28 at the previous auction.

The 10-year JGB yield JP10YTN=JBTC fell two basis points to 0.045%, the lowest since Jan. 29. The 20-year JGB yield JP20YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.420%.

U.S. Treasury yields fell overnight for a second day as traders positioned for inflation data due on Thursday and showed strong demand at an auction. US/

* The 30-year JGB yield JP30YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to 0.655%.

* The two-year JGB yield JP2YTN=JBTC was flat at minus 0.125%.

* The five-year yield JP5YTN=JBTC fell one basis point to minus 0.115%.

* The 40-year JGB yield JP40YTN=JBTC fell 0.5 basis point to 0.705%.

* Benchmark 10-year JGB futures 2JGBv1 rose 0.18 point to 151.89, with trading volume of 48,775 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((813-4563-2711, junko.fujita@thomsonreuters.com, Reuters Messaging:junko.fujita.reuters.com@reuters.net;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.