Japan's base salary growth hits 28-year high in May

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

July 06, 2023 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Reuters 

       TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's regular pay grew at
the fastest pace in over 28 years in May, government data showed
on Friday, as wage hikes induced by labour talks this spring
started to take effect.
    Base salary soared 1.8% in May year-on-year, the biggest
rise since February 1995.
    Wage growth is one of the key trends on the Bank of
Japan's(BOJ) radar as the central bank considers if and when it
should unwind its ultra-loose monetary stimulus.
    BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda has repeatedly stressed the need to
keep policy accommodative until wages increase enough to keep
price growth sustainably around its 2% target.    
    The country's largest trade union group Rengo said on
Wednesday its member unions saw the biggest pay increase in
three decades, with an average hike of 3.58%, at this year's
salary negotiations.  
    The results from the labour talks will be reflected toward
the summer, labour ministry officials said.          
    Total cash earnings, or nominal wages, increased 2.5%
year-on-year in May, after rising a revised 0.8% in April.
    The consumer price index the ministry uses to calculate real
wages, which includes fresh food prices but excludes owners'
equivalent rent, grew but at a slower pace of 3.8% gain in May
from a 4.1% jump in April.   
    Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of households'
purchasing power, dropped 1.2% in May from a year earlier,
falling for 14 months straight.
    Special payments jumped 22.2% in May, after a revised 0.7%
gain in April. The indicator tends to be volatile in months
outside the twice-a-year bonus seasons of November to January
and June to August.      
        Overtime pay, a gauge of business activity, edged up
0.4% in May from a year earlier, compared with a revised 0.7%
drop in April.  
    The table below shows preliminary data for monthly incomes
and number of workers in May:  
----------------------------------------------------------------
   Payments             (amount)                (yr/yr % change)
 Total cash earnings   283,868 yen  ($1,971.44)     +2.5
 -Monthly wage         270,503 yen                  +1.7
 -Regular pay          252,132 yen                  +1.8
 -Overtime pay          18,371 yen                  +0.4
 -Special payments      13,365 yen                  +22.2
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers      (million)               (yr/yr % change)
 Overall                 52.202                     +1.8
 -General employees      35.581                     +0.9
 -Part-time employees    16.621                     +3.9
----------------------------------------------------------------
    The labour ministry defines "workers" as 1) those employed
for more than one month at a company that employs more than five
people, or 2) those employed on a daily basis or had less than a
one-month contract but had worked more than 18 days during the
two months before the survey was conducted, at a company that
employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html  

($1 = 143.9900 yen)

 (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
 ((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com;))

Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/WAGES (URGENT)

Tags

