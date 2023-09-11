News & Insights

Japan's August aluminium stocks rise 2.9% m/m - Marubeni

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

September 11, 2023 — 03:06 am EDT

Written by Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT rose 2.9% to 360,700 metric tons as of end-August, from 350,600 tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.

Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.

Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tons):

August-2023

July-2023

August-2022

Yokohama

160,200

157,900

158,500

Nagoya

179,700

171,900

222,500

Osaka

20,800

20,800

18,800

TOTAL

360,700

350,600

399,800

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

