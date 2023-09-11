Japan's August aluminium stocks rise 2.9% m/m - Marubeni

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Aluminium stocks at three major Japanese ports AL-STK-JPPRT rose 2.9% to 360,700 metric tons as of end-August, from 350,600 tons in the prior month, Marubeni Corp 8002.T said on Monday.
Marubeni collects data from the ports of Yokohama, Nagoya and Osaka.
Here is a table of aluminium stocks at major ports (in tons):
August-2023
July-2023
August-2022
Yokohama
160,200
157,900
158,500
Nagoya
179,700
171,900
222,500
Osaka
20,800
20,800
18,800
TOTAL
360,700
350,600
399,800
