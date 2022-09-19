Japan's Aug core CPI rises 2.8% yr/yr - govt

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.8% in August from a year earlier, data showed on Tuesday, marking the fastest annual pace in nearly eight years in a sign inflationary pressures from higher raw material costs and a weak yen were broadening.

The rise in the nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food but includes fuel costs, slightly exceeded a median market forecast for a 2.7% increase and followed a 2.4% gain in July.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Takahiko Wada Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

