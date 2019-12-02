US Markets

Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes Therapeutics for $2.7 bln

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Japan

Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc on Monday agreed to buy Audentes Therapeutics Inc for $2.7 billion in cash as it looks to bolster its pipeline of genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases.

Adds details on the deal

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc 4503.T on Monday agreed to buy Audentes Therapeutics Inc BOLD.O for $2.7 billion in cash as it looks to bolster its pipeline of genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases.

Astellas' offer of $60 per share represents a 110% premium to Audentes' Monday close.

Audentes' investigational drug, AT132, is being developed to treat a rare genetic neuromuscular disorder, which results in extreme muscle weakness, respiratory failure and in some cases early death.

The company is aiming to seek FDA approval for the drug in mid-2020.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, the companies said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, is Astellas' financial adviser while Covington & Burling LLP is the company's legal counsel.

Centerview Partners LLC is acting as financial adviser to Audentes and Fenwick & West LLP is its legal counsel.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular