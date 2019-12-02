US Markets

Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes Therapeutics for $2.7 bln

Contributor
Dania Nadeem Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER Japan

Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc said on Monday it had agreed to buy Audentes Therapeutics Inc for $2.7 billion in cash as it looks to bolster its position in the gene therapy market.

Corrects headline to say $2.7 billion, not $3 billion

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Astellas Pharma Inc 4503.T said on Monday it had agreed to buy Audentes Therapeutics Inc BOLD.O for $2.7 billion in cash as it looks to bolster its position in the gene therapy market.

Astellas offer of $60 per share represents a 110% premium to Audentes closing price on Monday.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, the companies said in a statement.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Dania.Nadeem@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular