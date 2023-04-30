News & Insights

Japan's Astellas Pharma agrees to buy IVERIC Bio for $5.9 bln

Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

April 30, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

May 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Astellas Pharma 4503.T said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S.-based drugmaker IVERIC Bio Inc ISEE.N for about $5.9 billion in its biggest acquisition, giving it access to a range of ophthalmology treatments.

Through Berry Merger Sub Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Astellas U.S. Holding, the Japanese company agreed to acquire IVERIC for $40 per share in cash, Astellas said in a release.

The acquisition price is a 22% premium to IVERIC's $32.89 closing price on April 28.

The Japanese drugmaker has been aggressively chasing cross-border acquisitions for new treatments in recent years, announcing deals in late 2019 to buy U.S. biotech Xyphos Biosciences for up to $665 million and Audentes Therapeutics Inc for about $3 billion.

Prior to that, its biggest ever acquisition was its $3.8 billion purchase of OSI Pharmaceuticals Inc in 2010.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sonali Paul)

