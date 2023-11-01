Japan's Astellas halves profit forecast after Iveric purchase

Recasts with forecast revision, details from 4th paragraph.

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Astellas Pharma 4503.T cut its full-year profit forecast by more than half on Wednesday, citing effects from its largest ever acquisition and generic drug competition.

The company, Japan's third-biggest drugmaker by sales, now expects full-year operating profit of 123 billion yen ($813.17 million) for the year to March 31, 2024, down from a previous guidance of 259 billion yen.

Profit slid 94% to 5.2 billion yen in the second quarter ended Sept. 30 from a year earlier. The consensus estimate was 55.7 billion yen, according to an LSEG survey of six analysts.

Astellas in May agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio ISEE.N for about $5.9 billion, giving it access to ophthalmology treatments it hopes will make up for the loss of sales exclusivity on its prostate cancer drug Xtandi.

The deal marked the fifth major overseas acquisition by Astellas since 2019 in a push to shore up its pipeline.

A Japanese man identified by local media as an Astellas employee was formally arrested by China last month, an incident that has further strained relations between the countries.

The man had been detained since March on suspicion of espionage, and Japan has repeated urged for his release.

($1 = 151.2600 yen)

