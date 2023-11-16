News & Insights

Japan's Asahi to conduct secondary share offering overseas

Credit: REUTERS/MINWOO PARK

November 16, 2023 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Kaori Kaneko and Mariko Katsumura for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Japan beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings Ltd 2502.T said on Thursday that it would conduct a secondary offering of common shares in overseas markets.

Japan's largest beer maker plans to sell 33.48 million shares, with the price to be decided later, according to s statement.

