Japan's April real wages post largest monthly gain since 2010

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

Japan's real wages posted the biggest monthly rise in more than a decade in April as overtime pay and compensation of part-timers rebounded, although the gains were inflated due to the comparison with last year's pandemic-driven fall.

    By Daniel Leussink
    TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan's real wages posted the
biggest monthly rise in more than a decade in April as overtime
pay and compensation of part-timers rebounded, although the
gains were inflated due to the comparison with last year's
pandemic-driven fall.
    Inflation-adjusted real wages, a key measure of households'
purchasing power, rose 2.1% in April year-on-year to post their
largest monthly gain since July 2010, the labour ministry said
on Tuesday.
    The rise in inflation-adjusted real wages was partly due to
a 0.5% drop in the consumer price index, as the health crisis
caused prices to weaken, as well as a year-on-year rebound in
compensation for part-time workers.
    The figures especially underline how big an impact the
coronavirus crisis has had on Japan's economy in the last year,
although it is still leaving its mark on economic activity.
    Nominal total cash earnings gained 1.6% in April from a year
earlier, up for the second straight month, following a 0.6% rise
in March, according to the data.
    Regular pay - or base salary, which makes up most of total
cash earnings and determines a wage trend - rose for the fourth
straight month, gaining 0.9%.
    Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity,
jumped 6.4% in April compared the same month a year earlier,
posting its first year-on-year rise since August 2019. Special
payments rose 8.5% in April.
    The following table shows preliminary data for monthly
incomes and numbers of workers in April:
----------------------------------------------------------------
   Payments             (amount)                (yr/yr % change)
 Total cash earnings   279,135 yen ($2,551.04)      +1.6
 -Monthly wage         267,841 yen                  +1.4
  -Regular pay         248,843 yen                  +0.9
  -Overtime pay         18,998 yen                  +6.4
 -Special payments      11,294 yen                  +8.5
----------------------------------------------------------------
 Number of workers      (million)               (yr/yr % change)
 Overall                51.862 mln                  +1.1
 -General employees     35.924 mln                  +0.8
 -Part-time employees   15.938 mln                  +1.7
----------------------------------------------------------------
    
    The ministry defines "workers" as 1) those who were employed
for more than one month at a company that employed more than
five people, or 2) those who were employed on a daily basis or
had less than a one-month contract but had worked more than 18
days during the two months before the survey was conducted, at a
company that employs more than five people.
    To view the full tables, see the labour ministry's website
at: http://www.mhlw.go.jp/english/database/db-l/index.html
    
    ($1 = 109.4200 yen)
    
    

 (Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Catherine Evans)
 ((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter:
@danielleussink;))

Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/WAGES (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters