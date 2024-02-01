News & Insights

Japan's Aozora bank slumps to 3-year low on US office losses

February 01, 2024 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by Tom Westbrook for Reuters ->

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Aozora Bank 8304.T collapsed to a three-year low in helter-skelter selling on Friday, with investors fleeing following a huge loss provision against U.S. office loans.

The stock dropped more than 18% in early trade before steadying at 2,164 yen ($14.79). Trade volumes were a record. and the bank lost a third of its value, or more than $870 million in market value, in two days.

The provision came on the heels of New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N booking a big charge against its bad property-related loans. That has sent U.S. regional banking stocks .KRX into a tailspin reminiscent of last year's collapse of Signature and Silicon Valley Banks.

