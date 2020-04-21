Japan's anti-trust watchdog urges banks to reconsider interbank transfer fees

Adds details

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission said on Tuesday domestic banks need to reconsider interbank transfer fees which are far higher than costs, adding the fees have not been changed for more than 40 years.

"The level of interbank transfer fees has been maintained and this current situation should be redressed," the anti-trust watchdog said in a statement.

The move comes as Japan aims to promote innovation in financial services by removing barriers to new entrants.

"From a competition policy perspective, banks need to reconsider whether the fees are necessary," the regulator said, adding it has found other countries including the U.S. and Britain do not charge such fees.

While the interbank transfer fees should be decided by negotiation between banks, all banks set 117 yen for transferring less than 30,000 yen ($280) and 162 yen for more than 30,000 yen, the watchdog's survey showed.

An official of the Japanese Bankers Association said each bank must take the proposal seriously and the banking industry would closely examine it and consider how to respond. The official requested anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media.

($1 = 107.3100 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Takashi.Umekawa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.