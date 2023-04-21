Japan's annual crude steel output falls 8.1% on slow auto production

Recasts with an annual output, detail

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Crude steel output in Japan, the world's No.3 steel producer, fell by 8.1% in fiscal 2022/23 as slow car output due to chip shortages weighed on demand while exports weakened reflecting sluggish overseas economies.

Output, which is not seasonally adjusted, fell to 87.85 million tonnes in the year ended March 31, marking the first annual decline in two years, the Japan Iron and Steel Federation said on Friday.

Steel production for the January-March quarter slid 6.0% to 21.62 million tonnes.

Output in March fell 5.9% from a year earlier to 7.49 million tonnes, marking a 13th consecutive monthly decline, though it rose 8.2% from February.

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said this month that Japan's crude steel output is forecast to fall 4.6% in the April-June quarter to 21.92 million tonnes.

However, Nippon Steel Corp 5401.T, Japan's top steelmaker, expects a slight increase in its crude steel output in the financial year which began this month after a slump last year, Executive Vice President Takahiro Mori said in March, predicting automobile production would pick up after supply chain snags ease.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.