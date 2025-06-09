Bitcoin Magazine



Japan’s ANAP Holdings Launches Full Bitcoin Business Strategy with Goal of Over 1,000 BTC by August 2025

ANAP Holdings, Inc. (3189: Tokyo Standard Market) has officially announced the launch of its “Bitcoin Business” in a formal corporate filing, detailing an entry into Bitcoin focused operations across treasury, finance, fashion, and mining.

JUST IN: fashion brand ANAP, previously purchased 102.9 BTC, goes into FULL #bitcoin Treasury Strategy mode and aims for 1,000+ BTC by August 2025.



In a statement signed by President and CEO Yuta Sawaki, the company confirmed that its consolidated subsidiary ANAP Lightning Channel will lead the initiative, with plans to hold more than 1,000 BTC by August 2025. “We aim to strengthen our balance sheet by acquiring Bitcoin in stages as a strategic reserve asset,” the company said.

The company’s pivot toward Bitcoin is rooted in a belief that the asset, like gold, represents a global store of value amid rising inflation and macroeconomic instability. “Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency… called ‘digital gold’ for its scarcity and durability, and is gaining attention as a store of value,” the document states.

A significant portion of the strategy includes a planned in-kind capital contribution of 584.9135 BTC from Capital T Coin Co., Ltd., scheduled for July 2025. This builds on ANAP’s prior acquisition of 102.9 BTC, bringing its total to 687.8136 BTC, pending shareholder approval on July 18. The group aims to reach 1,000 BTC through further purchases.

Beyond treasury accumulation, the group’s Bitcoin Business will also encompass:

A Bitcoin trading desk targeting both institutional and retail participants.



A Bitcoin x Fashion/Lifestyle division, which will develop Bitcoin-themed apparel and premium consumer goods.



A Bitcoin mining-related business offering software, consulting, and operational support.



As part of its capital strategy, ANAP is executing a ¥7.625 billion Debt-to-Equity Swap (DES) in July 2025, with contributions from stakeholders including Net Prize GK, Q.L.Land, and Tiger Japan Investment.

“Through the in-kind contribution from Capital T Coin, we will strategically hold Bitcoin within the group,” the company wrote. “We aim to maintain a low-cost position with an average acquisition fee of approximately 0.3% including market and spread costs.”

With global institutional interest rising, ANAP’s pivot may position it as a pioneer among Asian consumer brands adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset and innovation platform.

