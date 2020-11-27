Japan's ANA to raise 332 bln yen in share issue to weather pandemic, pay for planes
TOKYO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest airline ANA Holdings 9202.T on Friday said it will issue new shares to raise 332 billion yen ($3.2 billion)to help it weather a collapse in air travel during the coronavirus and pay for Boeing BA.N aircraft it had already ordered.
