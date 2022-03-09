Commodities

Japan's ANA to focus on cost-cutting before hiking prices from route change, incoming CEO says

Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings Inc will only raise airfares as a last resort to cover European route changes, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday, saying the company would push to cover increases through belt-tightening.

Koji Shibata, who is set to take over the helm of ANA Holdings, which operates Japan's largest airline, from April 1, also told Reuters in an interview that he didn't see a big immediate impact on earnings from the situation in Ukraine.

Most Popular