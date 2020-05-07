Commodities

Japan's ANA suspends recruitment citing coronavirus fallout

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

ANA Holdings Inc, the operator of Japan's top airline, said on Friday it would suspend its recruitment process at its 37 group companies due to an uncertain business climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, the operator of Japan's top airline, said on Friday it would suspend its recruitment process at its 37 group companies due to an uncertain business climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANA said in a statement it had been looking to hire 3,200 workers group-wide in the fiscal year starting in April 2021. Recruitment efforts had begun in March, but will be suspended until further notice, it said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2740;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular