Japan's ANA suspends recruitment citing coronavirus fallout

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, the operator of Japan's top airline, said on Friday it would suspend its recruitment process at its 37 group companies due to an uncertain business climate caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

ANA said in a statement it had been looking to hire 3,200 workers group-wide in the fiscal year starting in April 2021. Recruitment efforts had begun in March, but will be suspended until further notice, it said.

