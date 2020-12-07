Commodities
Japan's ANA sets share price for new issues at 2,286 yen per share

Elaine Lies Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, said on Monday it had set the price for a new share offering at 2,286 yen ($21.95) a share to raise up to 305.3 billion yen for investments, such as the purchase of Boeing 787 planes.

Like other big global airlines ANA has been making cost cuts to cope with the coronavirus-driven travel slump, but unlike many other airlines it has opted to stick with its pre-pandemic orders of the fuel-efficient 787 from Boeing BA.N.

($1 = 104.1600 yen)

