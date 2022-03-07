Japan's ANA says new lower-cost carrier to start flights from second half of FY2023

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T plans to start flights on its new lower-cost carrier from the second half of the 2023 financial year, the Japanese airline said on Tuesday.

ANA said the carrier, Japan Air, would fly mid-range international flights.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

