Japan's ANA says new lower-cost carrier to start flights from second half of FY2023

Satoshi Sugiyama Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T plans to start flights on its new lower-cost carrier from the second half of the 2023 financial year, the Japanese airline said on Tuesday.

ANA said the carrier, Japan Air, would fly mid-range international flights.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by David Dolan)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

