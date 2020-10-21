Commodities

Japan's ANA says considering reducing its fleet of aircraft

Chris Gallagher Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TORU HANAI

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese airline operator ANA Holdings 9202.T said on Thursday it was considering reforming its business structure including reducing the number of aircraft it owns, as it grapples with a plunge in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source has told Reuters that ANA was expected to suffer a net loss of around 500 billion yen ($4.8 billion) this fiscal year and cut its fleet of aircraft by about 25 to reduce costs.

