Japan's ANA Q4 loss almost doubles as COVID slump persists

TOKYO, April 30 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, posted on Friday a fourth quarter operating loss of 102.37 billion yen, according to Reuters' calculations, versus a loss of 58.8 billion yen a year earlier as coronavirus travel curbs continue to sap demand.

The result for the three months to March 31 was worse than an estimated average 60 billion yen loss from three analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

