Japan's ANA posts small operating profit in Q3

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, reported on Tuesday a small third-quarter operating profit of 100 million yen ($869,716) and maintained its full-year guidance despite the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The slightly-above-breakeven figure for the quarter ended Dec. 31 was better than the average 16.5 billion yen operating loss forecast by five analysts polled by Refinitiv.

For the 12 months to March 2022, ANA maintained its forecast for an operating loss of 125 billion yen. That compares with the average 130.6 billion yen loss predicted by 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 114.9800 yen)

