Japan's ANA posts Q4 operating loss, says outlook improving

"The sustained focus on reducing our operating expenses along with increased domestic travel, strong cargo sales and favorable conditions for growth of international traffic point to a better FY2022," ANA Chief Financial Officer Kimihiro Nakahori said in a statement.

Revenue surged 40% to 1.02 trillion yen in the last financial year, driven in part by a record cargo performance.

($1 = 130.0600 yen)

