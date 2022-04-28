Japan's ANA posts Q4 operating loss, says outlook improving

Companies

Japanese airline ANA Holdings logged a fourth-quarter operating loss, hit hard by the country's COVID curbs but forecast a return to a profit this financial year as domestic demand recovers and international restrictions ease.

"The sustained focus on reducing our operating expenses along with increased domestic travel, strong cargo sales and favorable conditions for growth of international traffic point to a better FY2022," ANA Chief Financial Officer Kimihiro Nakahori said in a statement.

Revenue surged 40% to 1.02 trillion yen in the last financial year, driven in part by a record cargo performance.

($1 = 130.0600 yen)

