Japan's ANA posts narrower H1 loss, downgrades full-year outlook

Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings Inc, reported on Friday a narrower first-half operating loss of 116 billion yen ($1.02 billion), but downgraded its full-year expectations to a loss rather than a profit, amid a slow pandemic recovery.

The results for the period from April to September compared to the much wider loss of 280.95 billion yen a year earlier.

For the 12 months to March 2022, ANA cut to a loss of 125 billion yen its earlier guidance for an operating profit of 28 billion, blaming a slower-than-expected passenger recovery.

Before the update, analysts had estimated full-year operating profit of 89.7 billion yen, based on the average of eight forecasts, Refinitiv data showed.

