Japan's ANA posts $1.5 bln Q1 op loss as COVID-19 saps travel demand

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest air carrier, ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, reported on Wednesday an operating loss of 159 billion yen ($1.51 billion) for the first quarter from April to June, but offered no annual forecast, citing demand uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss compared with a year-earlier profit of 16.1 billion yen. First-quarter revenue plunged 76% to 121.6 billion yen.

Like other airlines around the world, ANA has been hammered by a collapse in air travel as the pandemic forced many countries to impose international and domestic restrictions.

($1=104.9900 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.