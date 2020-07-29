Japan's ANA posts $1.5 bln Q1 op loss as COVID-19 saps travel demand
TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest air carrier, ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, reported on Wednesday an operating loss of 159 billion yen ($1.51 billion) for the first quarter from April to June, but offered no annual forecast, citing demand uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.
The loss compared with a year-earlier profit of 16.1 billion yen. First-quarter revenue plunged 76% to 121.6 billion yen.
Like other airlines around the world, ANA has been hammered by a collapse in air travel as the pandemic forced many countries to impose international and domestic restrictions.
($1=104.9900 yen)
