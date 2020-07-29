Commodities

Japan's ANA posts $1.5 bln Q1 op loss as COVID-19 saps travel demand

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGARD GARRIDO

Japan's biggest air carrier, ANA Holdings Inc, reported on Wednesday an operating loss of 159 billion yen ($1.51 billion) for the first quarter from April to June, but offered no annual forecast, citing demand uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's biggest air carrier, ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T, reported on Wednesday an operating loss of 159 billion yen ($1.51 billion) for the first quarter from April to June, but offered no annual forecast, citing demand uncertainty over the coronavirus pandemic.

The loss compared with a year-earlier profit of 16.1 billion yen. First-quarter revenue plunged 76% to 121.6 billion yen.

Like other airlines around the world, ANA has been hammered by a collapse in air travel as the pandemic forced many countries to impose international and domestic restrictions.

($1=104.9900 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: Why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a Key Resource For Metals Data

    BNP Paribas Senior Precious Metals Sales Leon Edery joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss why Nasdaq LBMA OTC Data is a key resource for metals data.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular