Japan's ANA plans share issue after board meeting as early as next week, sources say

Takashi Umekawa Reuters
Maki Shiraki Reuters
TOKYO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Japan's ANA Holdings Inc 9202.T plans to issue new shares following a board meeting as early as next week, two sources said, a move that would see it raise around $1.9 billion to bolster its balance sheet.

Japan's biggest airline has picked Nomura Holdings 8604.T and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N as two of the joint global coordinators for its first share offering since 2012, said the sources, both of whom declined to be identified because the information was not public.

The issuance is expected to raise around 200 billion yen ($1.9 billion), one of the sources said.

No one was immediately available for comment at ANA outside of regular working hours. ($1 = 103.7600 yen)

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Maki Shiraki; Editing by David Dolan and Alex Richardson)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

